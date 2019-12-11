House Democrats urged Republicans Wednesday to back Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s drug-pricing bill because it calls for the type of negotiation President Trump hinted at in 2016 and echoes his push to align prices with other countries’.

“There’s no reason Republicans ought to oppose this bill,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat.

The House is expected to pass the bill as part of a flurry of end-of-year action, though it is unlikely to gather Republican support or see any daylight in the GOP-led Senate. The upper chamber is looking at a bipartisan bill that sets an inflation cap on prices under Medicare and has earned Mr. Trump’s endorsement — though it’s unclear if and when it will get a floor vote.

House Democrats eyeing 2020 decided to take a bolder, more partisan approach as they attempt to show their agenda extends beyond impeachment over Mr. Trump’s approach to Ukraine.

Their bill requires the federal government to negotiate down maximum prices for insulin and at least 25 single-source, brand-name drugs that are among the priciest covered by Medicare.

The negotiated price cannot exceed 120% of the average price in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom. If that information isn’t available, the cost must be 85% of the average manufacturer price.

Democrats showcased their bill Wednesday by highlighting the alarming number of people who cannot afford prescribed medicines

“People cutting pills in half, people not taking their medication,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Many times fathers are saying, ‘I can’t help my child.’”

Mrs. Pelosi said Republicans have “everyone reason in the world” to support the bill, citing Mr. Trump’s claim during the 2016 campaign he would “negotiate like crazy” to bring down prices.

Direct negotiation has been a step too far for the president, however. Instead he’s tried to clear the backlog of generic-drug applications to spur competition, while using the bully pulpit to make drug makers think twice about raising prices.

He’s also floating a regulation that would allow states to import drugs from Canada.

Mr. Trump has rejected the Pelosi bill as too extreme, fearing its massive penalties for failing to bring down prices could hamstring key players in the pharmaceutical sphere and limit cures and options for Americans.

Democrats argue the bill is of the same spirit as Mr. Trump’s proposed International Pricing Index (IPI), which would align prices for doctor-administered drugs under Medicare Part B to what other developed nations pay.

“Americans are being ripped off. The status quo is simply not acceptable,” said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone. “By paying so much more here, we’re subsidizing what goes on in other countries.”

Yet Republicans are unlikely to be persuaded by that argument. Some of them are skittish about Mr. Trump’s pricing index, anyway, and the administration says the index is a smart, limited approach because the government is stuck paying fixed prices under Part B that happen to be too high.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.