Arrests of illegal immigrants inside the U.S. plummeted over the last year as sanctuary cities shielded more people from ICE and the agency pulled officers from the streets and sent them to the border, officials said Wednesday as they revealed their 2019 numbers.

Acting Director Matthew T. Albence said 13,000 fewer criminals were arrested last year compared to the year before, as part of an overall drop of 10% of arrests of all migrants in the interior.

Making matters worse, the officers that were pulled from the interior of the country and sent to the border were doing little other than slapping ankle bracelets on migrants and setting them free, as part of catch-and-release.

“Frankly, they were there processing releases,” Mr. Albence said.

He said sanctuary cities, who shield migrants from detection or from being turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also took a toll, making the agency have to expend far more energy to apprehend and deport target migrants out in the community.

ICE’s deportations were up in fiscal year 2019, thanks largely to the border surge. All told, the agency ousted 267,258 — still well below the heights of the Obama years, which set a one-year record of nearly 410,000 in 2012.

