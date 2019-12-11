Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday tried to address some of the chief criticisms of his presidential campaign by saying he’s somehow both the “old guy” and “naive.”

“I find it interesting that I’m the old guy — been around a long time — but I’m naive. I thought they were kind of inconsistent, being old and naive,” Mr. Biden said at a fundraiser in Las Vegas, according to a pool report of the event.

“And I kept talking about unity, and everybody said, ‘No, you can’t have unity any longer. It’s changed so fundamentally, Joe. It can’t be put back together again,’” he said. “Well, if that’s the case, we’re all dead. We’re in real trouble, because our constitutional system requires consensus.”

Mr. Biden, 77, has predicted that Republicans could have some kind of epiphany if President Trump does not win reelection and show more openness toward working with Democrats — a notion that critics on the left have cast as misguided.

“The fact is that this is not your father’s Republican Party anymore,” Mr. Biden said at the event. “This is a different animal than we’ve had before. When you have a Republican Party that’s left saying that this man, our president, is better than Abraham Lincoln was, something’s wrong.”

