By Jeff Mordock - The Washington Times - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday he wanted to throw up after reading the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

“About 15 percent of the way through it made me want to heave,” the Louisiana Republican said. “About 25 percent of the way through it I thought I dropped acid. It’s surreal.”

Mr. Kennedy’s comments came as Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his report’s contents.

