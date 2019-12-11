By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - A military K-9 detected a suspicious package Wednesday morning at an Air Force base near Omaha, authorities said.

The U.S. Air Force said in a news release that the dog alerted security personnel to the package inside a vehicle that was undergoing a routine check at an Offutt Air Force Base gate. Military and civilian investigators are checking into the incident.

Officials have not released any information about the package or the person or people in the vehicle.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
IG Horowitz: FBI should have disclosed Steele's bias to FISA court
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide