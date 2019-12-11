Lisa Page pushed back Wednesday after President Trump propagated an unsourced rumor about her needing a restraining order against fellow former FBI employee Peter Strzok.

Ms. Page, a former FBI lawyer regularly mocked by Mr. Trump and his defenders, denied on Twitter that she sought a restraining order against the fired former federal investigator.

“This is a lie. Nothing like this ever happened,” Ms. Page tweeted. “I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one. SAD!”

Speaking at a reelection campaign rally the night before in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump told supporters that he “heard that Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from his once lover” Ms. Page, who sued the Trump administration hours earlier in federal court for invasion of privacy.

“That’s what I heard,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday evening. “I don’t know if it’s true. The fake news will never report it. But it could be true.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok were romantically involved while the latter briefly served under former special counsel Robert Mueller during his time leading the Justice Department’s investigation into the 2016 presidential race. They have each become frequent targets of the president’s attacks since text messages released by his administration in late 2017 revealed that privately spoke critically of Mr. Trump.

Lawyers representing Ms. Page sued the Justice Department earlier Tuesday for allegedly violating her privacy by releasing those messages.

“I take little joy in having done so,” Ms. Page tweeted about the lawsuit. “But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal.”

Ms. Page had been absent from the public eye in the roughly two years since the text messages were released before breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast published this month. The reporter who conducted that interview previously confirmed that Ms. Page operates the unverified Twitter account in her name that recently became active.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.