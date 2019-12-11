By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in central California have arrested a man they say forced his pregnant girlfriend to take drugs at gunpoint so she would have a miscarriage.

Bakersfield police say 23-year-old Jagmeet Sandhu was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, domestic assault and false imprisonment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say they received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday from someone who claimed that a pregnant family member had been held at gunpoint by her boyfriend, who forced her to take some pills of an unknown type.

TOP STORIES
ICE arrests plummet amid sanctuary cities, border diversion
FBI deliberately hid Carter Page's patriotic role as CIA asset, IG report shows
AOC says 'white supremacist sympathizer' Tucker Carlson is keeping her from going on Fox News

The woman miscarried at a hospital.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide