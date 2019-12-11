TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man was arrested outside an elementary school with a loaded gun on Tuesday, though there was no indication he meant to use it at the school, authorities said.

Ronald Doss, 31, was taken into custody in the parking lot of W.T. Moore Elementary School in Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said. He was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus and driving with a suspended license, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

A detective assigned to the school said he approached Doss, who was parked in a handicapped spot on the school’s campus. It was the second time Doss had been seen in the spot, and deputies already knew he didn’t have a valid disabled parking permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Doss gave a false name before admitting who he was, a report said. The detective said he put Doss in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car to continue the investigation. When the detective went to turn off Doss‘ idling car, the detective said he spotted a firearm protruding from under the driver seat.

Doss acknowledged the gun was his and said he forgot it was under the seat, the report said.

