By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man was shot to death after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies near Mobile, authorities said.

Capt. Paul Burch, a spokesman for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, said someone called police Tuesday night because a neighbor was outside with a gun acting erratically after an argument.

Officers arrived and began talking to the man, who started shooting, Burch said. Deputies then opened fire, killing the man.

“There were at least two to three deputies who fired rounds,” Burch told news outlets on the scene.

Authorities said Terrance Edward White, 66, died in the exchange, but no police were hurt.

Relatives told investigators White was having “mental problems” recently, Burch said.

