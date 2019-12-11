By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will send a new regional trade agreement to the Senate immediately for ratification.

The president suggested it would be just a formality because senators from all parties were present at the signing Tuesday with representatives of Canada and the United States and were in agreement.

“There’s already agreement because they were consulted before the signing,” he said. “They were told what the agreement contained and there was a condition that nothing would be signed until they gave their consent.”

TOP STORIES
Progressive groups unhappy with articles of impeachment
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'

The trade pact will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

López Obrador said that the agreement would benefit Mexico’s economy. Mexico had been the first country to agree to the new accord, but was waiting for it to overcome hurdles in the U.S. Congress, including Democratic concerns over labor protections.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide