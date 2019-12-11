By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) - Two bodies have been found in different locations in Mississippi’s Holmes County.

Sheriff Willie March says deputies are investigating the discoveries Wednesday as a possible murder-suicide.

WAPT-TV reports March says a woman was found dead at the Durant Motel and a short time later, a man’s body was found in his car parked on a road nearby. Sheriff March says the man shot himself.

TOP STORIES
Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak has surgery
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

The sheriff says the man and woman had been staying together at the motel for about a month.

___

Information from: WAPT-TV, http://www.wapt.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide