By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A new $40 million, 46,000-square-foot Veterans Affairs clinic is projected to open during the summer of 2021, officials said Wednesday.

The facility to be built off Indiana 46 on Terre Haute’s east side will combine currently separate primary care and mental health clinics in Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reported. It will be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans.

Groundbreaking is expected in May or June of 2020, said Boyd Zoccola, executive vice president of Hokanson Companies Inc of Indianapolis, lead developer on the project.

The new clinic will include space for physical therapy, optometry, audiology, cardiology, substance abuse services and other services, said Laura Ruzick, acting director Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis.

