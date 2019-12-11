By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) - The trial of a woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993 won’t be immediately moved over concerns of extensive pre-trial publicity, a judge ruled.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, has pleaded not guilty in Geauga County Court to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Investigators say Eastwood-Ritchey stated she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say the woman, of the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, married the baby’s father and has three grown children.

TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton leak exposes Democrats' double standard on impeachment
Progressive groups unhappy with articles of impeachment
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'

Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey, who was charged earlier this year.

Judge David Ondrey ruled against moving the January trial before an attempt to seat a jury is made, the News-Herald reported Tuesday.

Community members paid for a funeral, burial and a headstone marked “Geauga’s Child,” where gifts and flowers continue to be placed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide