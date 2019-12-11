MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - An eastern Oklahoma man was arrested early Wednesday in western Arkansas for the stabbing of his supervisor at a fast food restaurant and the abduction of his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

Police in Fort Smith say 32-year-old Derek Martin Perez was arrested without incident at a motel and his wife and daughter were found unharmed. Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin said Perez was wanted on assault with a deadly weapon and two kidnapping warrants.

Muskogee police say Perez was wanted for the Tuesday afternoon stabbing of 36-year-old James Coble following an altercation between the two at a McDonald’s in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Police said Wednesday that Coble was treated and released from a hospital.

Sebastian County, Arkansas, jail records list Perez as in custody without bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.