By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to charges of child luring and endangerment after driving to New Jersey from Pennsylvania with the intent to have sex with a 14-year-old .

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Dean Leon, 51, of Enola, Pennsylvania, had developed an online relationship with the girl in 2017. Leon had arranged to meet the girl at the Somers Point Library, authorities said.

Police were tipped off and were waiting when Leon arrived. He was initially charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Senate confirms openly gay Trump nominee to 9th Circuit

Leon will be required to serve 85% of a 10-year prison sentence when he is sentenced.

He remains held in the Atlantic County jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide