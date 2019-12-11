In the battle for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, holds a razor-thin lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in New Hampshire with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont close behind, according to a WBUR poll released Wednesday.

Mr. Buttigieg was the top choice of 18% of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, according to the poll. He was followed by Mr. Biden at 17%, Mr. Sanders of Vermont at 15% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12%.

“What’s remarkable about this is how close it remains,” says Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducted the WBUR poll. “We’ve got three candidates, all within three points of each other — and Elizabeth Warren not that far behind, right there in that top tier. Basically, [this is] a race that could go in any direction.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang were next at 5% apiece.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer were at 3% apiece, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was at 2%. No other candidate topped 1%.

The survey of 442 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from Dec. 3-8 and has a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.

