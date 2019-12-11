By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Columbia man who was found unresponsive in his still-running car as a homicide.

Police identified the man in a news release Tuesday as 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore. Officers found the running vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Welcome Inn while patrolling in the area. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about a potential suspect or motive.

TOP STORIES
IG Horowitz: FBI should have disclosed Steele's bias to FISA court
Trump uses Pennsylvania rally to blast impeachment as hurting Americans, embarrassing Democrats
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide