By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

ARIETTA, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a trooper fatally shot a man who had struck the officer in the head with a hatchet during a struggle at an Adirondack home.

Police say troopers were called to a house in rural Arietta for a report of a person experiencing mental health issues shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Trooper Ryan Mousaw tried to take 55-year-old Daniel Condon into custody to take him to a hospital but Condon struggled.

Police say Mousaw tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun before Condon struck him in the head with a hatchet. Troopers say Mousaw shot Condon after he ignored commands to drop the hatchet.

Mousaw gave Condon first aid and used a defibrillator but was unable to revive him. Mousaw was treated for a head laceration and sprained arm.

