Wednesday, December 11, 2019

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico man reportedly says he wanted to prove himself to a Mexican drug cartel when he allegedly shot and killed another man last week.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Anthony Breeding told police he shot Jose Angel Rivera, who was found under the carport of his home between Hobbs and Nadine on Thursday.

Deputies discovered Rivera lying underneath the carport in a pool of blood from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The 35-year-old Breeding was arrested Friday and charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton told the News-Sun that authorities believe Breeding was working for a Mexican drug cartel.

It was not known if Breeding had an attorney.

