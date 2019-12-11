By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The 101st Airborne Division will host its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial.

The ceremony for 248 soldiers and eight crew members killed 34 years ago in a plane crash will be held Thursday at the U.S. Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The plane crashed Dec. 12, 1985, at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. They were headed back to the post from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

The memorial consists of two monuments and 256 Canadian sugar maple trees.

