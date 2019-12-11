By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NASHVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A south Georgia sheriff is looking for people who shot at deputies.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk tells WALB-TV that shots were fired from across a street while he and deputies were searching a house on Sunday.

A patrol car was hit twice, but no one was hurt.

Deputies chased the person they believed shot at them, Paulk said, but the person got away in the dark.

No description of the alleged shooter was offered.

Deputies arrested two men after their search, seizing drugs, guns and cash.

