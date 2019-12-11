By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Sioux Falls police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed.

Dugan Francis Tobacco, 25, of Sioux Falls died early Tuesday. Tobacco was stabbed in Sioux Falls along with another 26-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said that “all involved parties” in the case are accounted for, but that no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, the Argus Leader reported.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
AOC says 'white supremacist sympathizer' Tucker Carlson is keeping her from going on Fox News
ICE arrests plummet amid sanctuary cities, border diversion

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide