By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut state employee whose guns were seized after he allegedly made threatening comments to co-workers will serve two years of probation, a judge ordered Tuesday.

John Hirschfeld, 64, of West Hartford, was granted accelerated rehabilitation, a special form of probation for first time offenders, the Hartford Courant reported. If he successfully completes his probation, the charges will be dismissed.

Hirschfeld was ordered to stay away from state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection headquarters. He also must continue to wear a GPS device, may not possess weapons or ammunition and he must continue to undergo mental health treatment.

Police seized several weapons from Hirschfeld’s home in July, including an AR-15 rifle that under state law met the definition of a banned assault weapon. He was placed on paid leave July 11.

Some agency employees claimed he made threatening comments such as “You better watch out” while talking about his guns.

Ralph Sherman, Hirschfeld’s lawyer, told the judge that his client’s illegal possession of the gun was “inadvertent” and he plans on selling his weapons.

