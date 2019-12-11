WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a 32-year-old man was killed and another man was critically injured when they shot at each other in a confrontation that could be drug related.

KAKE-TV reports officers found both men critically injured at a home in Wichita just after midnight Wednesday. Capt. Brent Allred says a 32-year-old man later died.

Investigators determined the 32-year-old man went to the home and the other man, who is 35, wouldn’t let him inside.

Allred says the 32-year-old man fired once through the front door, striking the resident. When man forced his way inside, the 35-year-old grabbed a handgun and fired several times at him.

Police believe the shooting was not random and could be drug related. No names have been released.

