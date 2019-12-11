By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - Police are investigating what happened to a mother and her 12-year-old son who were found shot to death in their Tennessee home on Tuesday.

A family member discovered the bodies of the 43-year-old woman and the boy on Tuesday evening, Franklin police told news outlets. The deaths aren’t being investigated as murders, Franklin police spokesperson Lt. Charles Warner said. Police didn’t say if anyone had been arrested, but did say they weren’t looking for any at-large suspects.

Officers arrived at the home just before 5:30 p.m. and determined there was “nothing to be done for either” the mother or son, Warner said. He said whatever happened inside the home occurred in rapid succession that afternoon.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names as they notify family members.

