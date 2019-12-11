A Texas Naval air station is on lockdown, and a suspect is in custody, military officials said Wednesday morning in the latest incident at an armed forces installation.

Details remain unclear, but the lockdown at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi comes on the heels of recent shootings at Naval bases in Hawaii and Florida.

“Shelter in place. Base on lockdown,” the base wrote on its official Facebook page just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“We have a suspect in custody. We will lift the lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe. Remain in place.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.