By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) - Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a newly developed neighborhood of tract houses in League City, 26 miles (42 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

A police spokesman says the officer was dispatched to one of those houses. Spokesman John Griffith says that upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who was standing near the house when a man emerged from the house and assaulted him. During the ensuing struggle, the officer shot the man fatally.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
FBI deliberately hid Carter Page's patriotic role as CIA asset, IG report shows
AOC says 'white supremacist sympathizer' Tucker Carlson is keeping her from going on Fox News

Griffith says the officer incurred minor injuries during the fight. No identities have been released of either man.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide