By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -

A Tucson man accused of killing his wife and a jail cellmate will represent himself in the first of his two upcoming murder trials in February.

The Arizona Daily Star reports King Yates’ competency has been called into question several times since the November 2016 shooting death of his wife Cassandra.

TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton leak exposes Democrats' double standard on impeachment
'Social credit score': China set to roll out 'Orwellian' mass surveillance tool
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Following the April 2017 asphyxiation death of his jail cellmate Branden Roth, the Star says Yates has fired two attorneys and acted erratically in court.

A Pima County Superior Court judge ordered Yates to undergo an exam in July 2018 to determine if he was competent to represent himself or stand trial.

Yates was ruled incompetent in November 2018 and ordered to participate in the jail’s competency restoration program.

Doctors with the jail program sent a report to the court last May saying Yates had been found competent and ready to proceed without medication.

A judge ruled Monday that Yates can act as his own lawyer in the four-day first trial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide