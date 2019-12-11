By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A driver was arrested after several gunshots were fired at an off-duty Las Vegas police officer’s vehicle, police said.

Another driver for unknown reasons tried multiple times to cut off the off-duty officer Tuesday and then pulled alongside the officer’s vehicle and opened fire before speeding off and rear-ending another vehicle., police said.

The off-duty officer stopped at the crash scene, identified himself as an officer and arrested the other driver with the assistance of a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, police said.

Police said the driver’s motive was under investigation and that it wasn’t immediately known whether he knew before being arrested that the off-duty officer was an officer.

The arrested man was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The officer wasn’t injured.

No identities were released.

