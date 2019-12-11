By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s third-largest city has joined the growing list of local governments to pass a 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Chesapeake City Council members on Tuesday unanimously voted to designate the city as a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

The vote drew a standing ovation and cheers from the packed crowd in attendance.

Gun rights supporters have asked more than 50 cities and counties in Virginia to pass resolutions that state that public funds will not be used to limit gun rights.

The efforts have been viewed as symbolic and not legally binding.

Several counties have voted to defend gun rights after the Nov. 5 elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

