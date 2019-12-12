By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an October shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar that killed four people and wounded five others, authorities said Thursday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook confirmed Thursday that law enforcement arrested Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, but he would not provide details about the arrest.

Westbrook and Javier Alatorre, 23, are suspects in the Oct. 6 shooting at a Tequila KC bar. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting. Both men are charged with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each.

Police have said the two men opened fire inside the bar after they had an earlier dispute with patrons of the bar.

