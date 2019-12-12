The Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide which Turkey has long condemned, marking a significant pivot in U.S. policy.

The move is likely to escalate tensions between Washington and Ankara, a relationship that has been repeatedly tested this year in the wake of Turkey’s purchase of a Russian defense system, and the Turkish-led military incursion against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

“This journey has been a long journey,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

He described the resolution, which was passed by unanimous consent, as “an achievement for truth … for speaking the truth to evil, for speaking the truth to murder, for speaking the truth to genocide.”

Mr. Cruz co-sponsored the resolution with Sen. Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, who has pushed for the legislation to be introduced on the Senate floor four prior times. Each time, a Republican lawmaker objected to its passage.

Turkey has long insisted that the 1915 deportation of Armenians from Anatolia to Syria in the Ottoman Empire did not constitute genocide, and quickly declared the resolution a “disrespect to our sovereign decisions about our national security.”

“The recent attempts carried out with domestic political calculations in both wings of the Congress, which have also been supported by the circles against Turkey, is a new incident of disrespect to our sovereign decisions about our national security,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year the House passed an identical measure that led Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to threaten to cancel a November trip to the White House.

Mr. Menendez, who serves as the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, grew emotional in a speech on the Senate floor following the resolution’s passage.

“To overlook human suffering is not who we are as a people. It is not what we stand for as a nation,” he said. “We are better than that, and our foreign policy should always reflect this.”

Mr. Menendez praised the lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who “demonstrated their commitment to the truth.”

“The truth will finally set us free,” he said.

