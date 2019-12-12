LONDON — Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on track to secure a major victory in Britain’s snap elections Thursday, securing a large new governing majority in Parliament and clearing the way for Mr. Johnson to implement his Brexit plan to take the U.K. definitively out of the European Union.

The first exit polls from the vote on a gray, dreary day here projected nearly 370 seats for the Conservatives in the 650-seat House of Commons, with the leftist opposition Labour Party falling to 191 seats and Mr. Johnson racking up an unassailable governing majority of 80 seats or more. It is likely to give Mr. Johnson, a political ally of President Trump, a much stronger negotiating hand with EU officials both on Brexit and on the trade and economic relationship between London and Brussels in the years to come.

With a message of “Get Brexit Done,” the Conservatives had consistently led in the polls, but the size of the victory suggested by the exit polls surpassed virtually every expectation.

But even with an unexpectedly strong mandate, Mr. Johnson and the new government face some hard questions ahead, both on Brexit and on what kind of country Britain will be as an independent operator.

“Britain cannot vote away the problems it faces over Brexit,” said Tim Oliver, a political analyst at Loughborough University London.

The colorful Mr. Johnson ran on a relentlessly simple message while trumpeting an “over-ready” deal he negotiated with other EU leaders just before the campaign clearing the way for the U.K.’s exit. It was a message calculated to appeal to an electorate heartily sick of the Brexit stalemate that has existed since voters first decided to leave the EU more than three years ago.

Mr. Corbyn, perhaps the most leftist leader of a major British political party in generations, tried to sell a more convoluted approach, calling for a six-month pause in renegotiate the EU deal and then a second national referendum on whether to go ahead with Brexit at all. Mr. Corbyn’s Labour Party tried to make the issue about a much broader range of issues, including protecting the national health system and reversing the government’s austerity economic program, but it was hampered by renewed charges that Mr. Corbyn was too far to the left and had tolerated a deep strain of anti-Semitism within the party.

The early returns also suggest Britain will avoid what would have been its third hung parliament in a decade. Instead, Mr. Johnson will become prime minister with the largest governing majority in more than three decades. In addition, many of the top pro-EU figures inside the Conservative Party have left the government, making Mr. Johnson’s new majority far more ideologically united.

Passion on both sides was on full display in Thursday’s vote, with many polling places featuring long lines of voters waiting to cast their ballot. Mr. Johnson’s apparent victory was even more surprising as the heavy turnout suggested to some analysts that younger, more anti-Brexit votes were turning out to vote.

