LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it looks like his Conservative Party has won “a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done” in the country’s general election.

He says the work of delivering Brexit will begin as soon as all the results are in from Thursday’s vote.

Johnson called the election “historic” as he was announced the winner of his Uxbridge constituency in suburban London. The Conservatives appear to be on course to win a solid majority of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

His main rival, the opposition Labour Party, looked to be facing a notably heavy defeat, losing dozens of seats.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.