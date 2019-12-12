By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Officers were called to the Pump N Munch Clark station in Brooklyn Center about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, according to officials.

They found an adult male victim in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re investigating the case as a homicide and it does not appear to be a random shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is being assisted by several agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Brooklyn Park Police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

