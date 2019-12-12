Fox News host Chris Wallace accused President Trump on Wednesday of conducting an unprecedented attack on the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of the press.

The longtime newscaster took aim at Mr. Trump while speaking at an event about the Constitution’s First Amendment held at the Newseum in downtown Washington, D.C.

“I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history,” Mr. Wallace told attendees to applause.

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimize us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted,” Mr. Wallace said about Mr. Trump.

Video of Mr. Wallace’s remarks were made public by the Newseum late Thursday morning.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

