Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, who likely won’t qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate, had some choice words about the nature of polling this week.

“Polling is such bull—” Mr. Booker said on the Breakfast Club. “There has never been a point in the Democratic Party in our lifetime where somebody who was leading in the polls went to the White House this far out.”

Mr. Booker touted his ground game and said he’s leading the 2020 field in terms of endorsements from local elected officials.

“We are doing the things that have helped people go from behind in the polls to winning in this election,” he said. “So we’re feeling pretty good about our ability to do what Obama did — upset expectations in Iowa.”

“But now we suddenly have this debate hurdle … in fact, the Iowa media is so upset that I might not be on the debate stage and they literally have been calling out to people — if pollsters call you, even if you haven’t made your final decision, say you want Cory Booker,” he said.

Thursday is the deadline for candidates to qualify for the Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles. Mr. Booker is likely to be left off the stage after failing to hit the polling thresholds the Democratic National Committee has laid out, including in several qualifying polls released this week.

