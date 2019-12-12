Wisconsin voters remain skeptical of Democrats’ attempt to impeach and oust President Trump from office, according to a new poll Thursday that signals the weeks of impeachment hearings failed to make the case.

A majority of those surveyed by the Marquette Law School poll say the president did ask Ukraine to investigate one of Mr. Trump’s political rivals, but fewer believe that he tied U.S. military aide to the request.

Overall, just 40% want to see impeachment and removal — the same as in November, but down from October, before House Democrats held a series of hearings they said would expose the president as a criminal.

Combined with an increase in opposition, it made for a 6-point net swing against impeachment. Charles Franklin, director of the poll, said that was within the margin of error, but still a “noticeable” shift.

A slight majority of those polled said the president did something wrong, but a significant chunk of those same voters don’t think it merits his ouster, Mr. Franklin said.

Wisconsin is one of the critical Rust Belt states Mr. Trump won in 2016, giving him the margin of victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

In head-to-head match-ups with some potential 2020 Democratic opponents he trails former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by a point, but leads others by a point or two.

“This is what a tossup state in a close election looks like,” Mr. Franklin said.

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken Dec. 3-8, after the House intelligence committee completed its series of hearings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.