President Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine’s pick of 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg as its “person of the year,” calling the selection “ridiculous.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Ms. Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

The Swedish teenager grabbed headlines this year for sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a racing yacht equipped with solar panels and giving a fiery speech to the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Time previously lauded Ms. Thunberg in April as one of if the “100 most influential people.”

She first gained notoriety by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish Parliament, which spurred copycat protests around the world.

