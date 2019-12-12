DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Donations are being raised to help with the medical costs of a dog that police say was stabbed by its owner’s roommate.

Officials at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League said in a statement that the prognosis for Shiloh is day-to-day. The 2-year-old Weimaraner breed dog was stabbed multiple times in the neck on Monday. Medical costs are expected to exceed $10,000.

The Palm Beach Post reports the dog’s owner found her roommate walking around her Delray Beach home naked on Monday. The dog was yelping in pain and a large amount of blood was on the bedroom floor.

Shiloh is being treated for cuts near his trachea, anemia resulting from blood loss and an irregular heart rhythm.

“The suffering this poor dog an downer are going through is unimaginable,” Peggy Adams CEO Rich Anderson said.

Officials say the dog probably wouldn’t have survived if not for the prompt response of paramedics. The dog lost about half of his blood supply.

The organization is seeking help from the public. Donations can be made through the agency’s website.

Delray police arrested Adam Mizrach, 33, on Monday. He faces one count of animal cruelty causing pain and suffering. A lawyer for Mizrach wasn’t listed on jail records.

