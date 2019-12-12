By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has been injured after a shooting on a freeway in Goodyear in a possible road-rage incident.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a man driving a vehicle told authorities he was shot in a leg about 4 p.m. Thursday on the Loop 303 west of Phoenix.

The incident has closed the northbound lanes of the freeway between the Van Buren and Camelback exits.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: High-level, N.K. defector implores Trump to foment coup; tells president he's been duped
Obama DOJ declined 'defensive briefing' for Trump campaign on Russia
White House, GOP at odds over Senate impeachment trial

DPS officials say the victim is expected to survive and the search continues for the shooter who was in a pickup truck.

The name of the injured man hasn’t been released yet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide