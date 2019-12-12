By - The Washington Times - Thursday, December 12, 2019

Former Pro Bowl running Clinton Portis is among 10 ex-NFL players indicted for brazen scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit plan of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The players allegedly sought reimbursement for “expensive medical equipment” even though the equipment was never purchased. Equipment submitted for reimbursement included an ultrasound machine used to conduct women’s health examinations and an electromagnetic therapy device used to treat horses, according to the indictment.

Collectively, the players collectively submitted over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims and collected more than $3.4 million in illegitimate claims between June 2017 and December 2018, according to an indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The devices ranged in cost between $40,000 and $50,000 for each claim.

In addition to Mr. Portis, charges were also brought against Robert McCune, John Eubanks and Correll Buckhalter.

The government also filed notice that it intends to file criminal charges against former players Joe Horn and Donald Caldwell.

