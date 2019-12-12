By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) - A Burnsville man who killed his infant son has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

Michael Herkal, 33, admitted slapping and violently shaking the 13-day-old baby after the child wouldn’t stop crying.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of Anthony Herkal and was sentenced to 290 months in prison.

Police responded to a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a residence in Apple Valley on Aug. 12, 2018. They found the baby without a pulse and turning purple.

The infant was hospitalized with a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain. He died two days later.

