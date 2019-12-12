By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and three others wounded.

Bryan Keefe Goggins Jr., 27, was convicted last month on one count of second-degree murder, along with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Tamia Alexandria Sanders, 14, was shot in the head during an argument at an August 2016 party outside a Jacksonville apartment. Her mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another woman were also struck, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

TOP STORIES
Is Trump the only adult in the room?
Bill Clinton leak exposes Democrats' double standard on impeachment
IG Report confirms Obama lied about Hillary's emails

Goggins was arrested a month and a half later in Tallahassee. He acted as his own attorney during the trial, court records show.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide