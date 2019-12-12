JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and three others wounded.

Bryan Keefe Goggins Jr., 27, was convicted last month on one count of second-degree murder, along with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Tamia Alexandria Sanders, 14, was shot in the head during an argument at an August 2016 party outside a Jacksonville apartment. Her mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another woman were also struck, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Goggins was arrested a month and a half later in Tallahassee. He acted as his own attorney during the trial, court records show.

