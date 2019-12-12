By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

MADRID (AP) - Three former players of a fourth-division soccer club in Spain were convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Former Arandina players Carlos Cuadrado, Víctor Rodríguez and Raúl Calvo were sentenced to 38 years in prison. It wasn’t clear if the players - who denied wrongdoing - would appeal the ruling.

The three were found guilty of assaulting the girl at a rented apartment in 2017. They said they did not have sexual relations with the girl and did not know she was 15 at the time.

TOP STORIES
Majority of voters now oppose impeachment: Quinnipiac poll
Senate confirms openly gay Trump nominee to 9th Circuit
Bill Clinton leak exposes Democrats' double standard on impeachment

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide