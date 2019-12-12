By Associated Press - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reinstated Joy Cooper as mayor of Hallandale Beach after a jury cleared her two weeks ago of accepting illegal campaign contributions in a corruption sting.

Cooper was reinstated as mayor of the Broward County city on Thursday. Jurors acquitted of all charges on Nov. 26.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Cooper was accused of accepting $5,000 in illegal contributions seven years ago. Former Gov. Rick Scott removed her from office the day after her arrest in January 2018.

TOP STORIES
In cable the day he died, U.S. ambassador warned Clinton about Benghazi security
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
FBI deliberately hid Carter Page's patriotic role as CIA asset, IG report shows

Cooper will be owed back pay because she was acquitted, said City Attorney Jennifer Merino. The amount was not immediately available. Taxpayers could also be responsible for Cooper’s legal bills, though that would have to be approved by the commission, Merino said.

Hallandale Beach voters elected a new mayor, Joy Adams, to serve until either Cooper was reinstated or when her term expired in November 2020.

Cooper will run the next city commission meeting on Dec. 18.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide