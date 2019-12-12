HONOLULU — Hawaii Republicans have cancelled their upcoming presidential caucus and will instead commit their national party convention delegates to the re-election of President Donald Trump.

No other presidential candidate declared for the Hawaii party ballot by the Dec. 2 deadline, Hawaii Republican Party Chairwoman Shirlene Ostrov told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ostrov said the party’s executive committee decided Tuesday to cancel the party caucus and preference poll “rather than spend tens of thousands of dollars to bring people out to vote for our single candidate.”

The caucus had been scheduled for March 10.

Ostrov said she believes Hawaii voters have warmed to Trump since 2016, when state voters favored his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with more than 62 percent of the vote. Hawaii gave Clinton a higher percentage than any state in the nation.

Kate Stanley, chairwoman of the Hawaii Democratic Party, said she doubts Trump has won over Hawaii voters. “I think he’s less popular than he probably was four years ago,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.