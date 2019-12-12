The vote to approve articles of impeachment is delayed until Friday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler ruled late Thursday night.

The debate on articles, which began Wednesday evening, carried on all day Thursday and dragged into the late evening hours.

As Thursday’s meeting neared the 12-hour mark, Rep. Tom McClintock expressed his frustration with the repetitive cycle.

“The same talking points have been made over and over again on both sides,” the California Republican said.

So far, Democrats have rejected all of the Republicans’ proposed changes to the articles, which included attempts to strike both articles of impeachment, note that Ukraine ultimately received aid, and target Hunter Biden.

It’s doubtful the majority will accept any changes from the Republicans, but the procedural battle will carry on.

The article of impeachment for abuse of power stems from allegations that Mr. Trump leveraged a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military aid to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden and Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

The second article, obstruction of Congress, is rooted in the administration’s refusal to cooperate with Democrats’ subpoenas of witnesses and documents in the impeachment inquiry.

With articles now approved by the committee, they will be recommended to the House for a full floor vote next week, reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

