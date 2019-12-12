The vote to approve articles of impeachment was delayed until Friday morning at 10 a.m., House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler ruled late Thursday night.

“It has been a long two days of consideration of these articles and it is now very late at night,” the New York Democrat said. “I want members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes.”

Republicans broke out in protest over the decision.

“There was no consulting with the ranking member on the scheduling for tomorrow, which you’ve just blown up schedules for everyone?” Ranking member Doug Collins said. “This is the kangaroo court we’ve been talking about.”

“Just Stalin-esque. Let’s have a dictator,” Rep. Louie Gohmert was heard saying over his colleague from Georgia.

The debate on articles, which began Wednesday evening, carried on all day Thursday and dragged into the late evening hours.

So far, Democrats rejected all of the Republicans’ proposed changes to the articles, which included attempts to strike both articles of impeachment, note Ukraine ultimately received aid, and targeted Hunter Biden.

It’s doubtful the majority will accept any changes from the Republicans, but the procedural battle will carry on.

The article of impeachment for abuse of power stems from allegations that Mr. Trump leveraged a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military aid to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden and Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

The second article, obstruction of Congress, is rooted in the administration’s refusal to cooperate with Democrats’ subpoenas of witnesses and documents in the impeachment inquiry.

With articles now approved by the committee, they will be recommended to the House for a full floor vote next week, reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

