By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 12, 2019

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - Two inmates killed another convict Thursday at a high-security Northern California prison, officials said.

Correctional officers said they saw Anthony Rodriguez and Cody Taylor attack Luis Giovanny Aguilar in the day room of a restricted housing unit at California State Prison, Sacramento.

They broke up the attack by firing foam baton rounds and found one inmate-manufactured weapon at the scene. Aguilar was pronounced dead a half-hour after the assault.

TOP STORIES
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
White House, GOP at odds over Senate impeachment trial
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

The victim was serving a four-year sentence from Los Angeles County for vehicle theft and attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly as a repeat offender.

Rodriguez is similarly serving a four-year term from Los Angeles County for the latest in a series of vehicle thefts and drug possession convictions dating to 2000. He also is serving a three-year sentence from Sacramento County for possessing a deadly weapon and assault by a prisoner with deadly weapon.

Taylor started out in 2013 serving a six-year sentence from Ventura County for robbery. But he added four-year and 15-year sentences from Kern County in 2014 for attempted second-degree murder and two instances of possessing a deadly weapon by a repeat offender.

The prison houses about 2,100 inmates east of Sacramento.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide